Elba, ranked #3 in Class D2 in volleyball, beat #4 Fillmore three sets to zero to capture the sectional trophy on Friday.

Stats:

Alexa Ocampo: 12 kills, four digs, three aces

Sydney Reilly: 12 digs

Mariah Ognibene: nine kills

Jada Fite: 29 assists

Mariah Ognibene and Sydney Reilly were named to the all-tournament team and Alexa Ocampo was named MVP.

Photos by Kristin Smith