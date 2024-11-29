 Skip to main content

Weather service warns of lake-effect snow on Saturday

By Staff Writer

A lake effect snow warning has been issued for Genesee County starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday and lasting until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecasts 6 to 12 inches of lake-effect snow for the region, with the most persistent bands passing over the southwest portion of the county. 

Travelers should anticipate winds and snow-covered roads.  The snow will pass over in relatively narrow bands so travelers should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions. 

Commercial traffic has been restricted on the Thruway.

