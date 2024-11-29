Weather service warns of lake-effect snow on Saturday

A lake effect snow warning has been issued for Genesee County starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday and lasting until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecasts 6 to 12 inches of lake-effect snow for the region, with the most persistent bands passing over the southwest portion of the county.

Travelers should anticipate winds and snow-covered roads. The snow will pass over in relatively narrow bands so travelers should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions.

Commercial traffic has been restricted on the Thruway.