Joshua Budzinack and Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian

Joshua Budzinack, 18, of Batavia, is the winner in the adult category of The Batavian's eagle drawing contest at the Genesee County Fair.

Budzinack won a $100 gift certificate to Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford. He was selected randomly from among the staff's favorite drawings.

The winner of the 17-and-under contest will be announced on Friday during the BB Dang concert.

Meanwhile, voting in the People's Choice contest is open. The prize is a ukulele.

Joshua Budzinack's drawing.