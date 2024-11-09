With 56-6 win, Batavia advances to Class B final in football.

It was a sectional semifinal game but the battle was decided early as Batavia scored 50 points in the first half on the way to a 56-6 win over East Rochester Prep on Friday night.
Stats:
- Bronx Bucholz, 7-11 passing for 83 yards and three touchdowns.
- Zailen Griffin, 73 yards on nine carries
- Jameson Motyka, 33 yards and two TDs on three receptions, plus a fumble recover TD
- Carter Mullen, one reception for six yards and for a TD plus a 69 yard punt return for a TD
- Maggio Bucholz, seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery
- Luke Gutman, seven tackles
Batavia gets a shot a block on Saturday at SUNY Brockport. The Class B title game is at noon.
Photos by Jim Burns.