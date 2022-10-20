Batavia beats Eastridge in straight sets

The Batavia Blue Devils girls volleyball team beat Eastridge for the second time this season on Tuesday evening 25-11, 25-22, 25-23.

Olivia Shell led the Devils with nine kills, seven digs, and four aces

Ella Bromsted had two kills, 18 assists, and three aces.

Clara Wood had two kills, six digs, and two aces.

Emma Bigsby had four kills, four digs and two aces.

Ava Anderson had six kills, seven digs and four aces.

"This team has taken the necessary steps to improve overall as a program and has been competitive all year," said Coach James Patric. "Our seniors and returning players set the goals for the team at the start of the season to compete for a Class B sectional championship. We have been playing well in our recent games and have been peeking at the right time heading into sectionals.

The Blue Devils play their final regular season game tonight at home against HFL. Game time is 6:30 p.m. The game includes a first-ever teacher appreciation night.

Photos by Steve Ognibene