April 21, 2023 - 10:20am

Batavia defeats Brockport 6-1 in Boys Tennis

posted by Steve Ognibene in Sports, Batavia HS, tennis, batavia.

a76y0908.jpg

Batavia picked up their second win of the season in Boys Tennis with a 6-1 victory over Brockport on Thursday.

The deciding match for Batavia's victory was Andrew Beal and Ethan Bradley at first doubles. Beal and Bradley won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) and took the pressure off the remaining singles matches.  Batavia is now 2-2.  

Match results (Batavia are first player(s) listed:

  • Orion Lama defeated Jason Kleehammer, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (10-5)
  • Jack Pickard lost to Alex Kuhn, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
  • Finn Halpin defeated Lucas Rodgers, 7-6(8-6), 3-6, 7-6(10-4)
  • Talyn Kennedy defeated Alex Cole, 7-5, 6-1
  • Andrew Beal/Ethan Bradley defeated Arjun Dwivedi/Noah Ryan, 6-4, 7-6(7-5)
  • Ben Stone/Luke Babcock defeated Bryce Gaylor/Jake Rookey 6-1, 6-3

One match was a forfeit.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

a76y0886.jpg

a76y0915.jpg

a76y0899.jpg

a76y0928.jpg

