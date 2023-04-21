Batavia defeats Brockport 6-1 in Boys Tennis

Batavia picked up their second win of the season in Boys Tennis with a 6-1 victory over Brockport on Thursday.

The deciding match for Batavia's victory was Andrew Beal and Ethan Bradley at first doubles. Beal and Bradley won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) and took the pressure off the remaining singles matches. Batavia is now 2-2.

Match results (Batavia are first player(s) listed:

Orion Lama defeated Jason Kleehammer, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (10-5)

Jack Pickard lost to Alex Kuhn, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Finn Halpin defeated Lucas Rodgers, 7-6(8-6), 3-6, 7-6(10-4)

Talyn Kennedy defeated Alex Cole, 7-5, 6-1

Andrew Beal/Ethan Bradley defeated Arjun Dwivedi/Noah Ryan, 6-4, 7-6(7-5)

Ben Stone/Luke Babcock defeated Bryce Gaylor/Jake Rookey 6-1, 6-3

One match was a forfeit.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.