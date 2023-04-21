April 21, 2023 - 10:20am
Batavia defeats Brockport 6-1 in Boys Tennis
posted by Steve Ognibene in Sports, Batavia HS, tennis, batavia.
Batavia picked up their second win of the season in Boys Tennis with a 6-1 victory over Brockport on Thursday.
The deciding match for Batavia's victory was Andrew Beal and Ethan Bradley at first doubles. Beal and Bradley won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) and took the pressure off the remaining singles matches. Batavia is now 2-2.
Match results (Batavia are first player(s) listed:
- Orion Lama defeated Jason Kleehammer, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (10-5)
- Jack Pickard lost to Alex Kuhn, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
- Finn Halpin defeated Lucas Rodgers, 7-6(8-6), 3-6, 7-6(10-4)
- Talyn Kennedy defeated Alex Cole, 7-5, 6-1
- Andrew Beal/Ethan Bradley defeated Arjun Dwivedi/Noah Ryan, 6-4, 7-6(7-5)
- Ben Stone/Luke Babcock defeated Bryce Gaylor/Jake Rookey 6-1, 6-3
One match was a forfeit.
Photos by Steve Ognibene.
