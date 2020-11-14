Batavia defeats Midlakes 2-1 in second shootout

Last evening at Van Detta Stadium the Batavia girls varsity soccer team defeated Midlakes in a thriller three hour section V class B1 quarter final game by a score of 2-1 in two shootouts.

Batavia jumped to an early 1-0 lead eight minutes before halftime on a tip in goal by Olivia Halpin, In the second half thirteen minutes later Midlakes score off a corner kick tip in by Batavia's goal keeper to even the score at 1.

Both teams were evenly matched and shots ending the regular play was 11-10 in favor of Batavia. Batavia's Ava Reinhart had a chance in the second overtime to win the game with a miss in the top right corner crossbar.

Third overtime Batavia's next best chance was on a pass from Olivia Halpin to Piper Harloff that just missed in front of Midlakes goalkeeper. After the fourth overtime the game went unchanged to a fifth overtime shootout. Both teams scored three goals and missed two.

Then a final sixth overtime decided in a single round robin play. Isabella Walsh scored for Batavia and goal keeper Maddie Barone stopped Midlakes on her attempt to end the game by a 2-1 win to advance Batavia to the class B1 semifinals versus eight seed Greece Olympia this Monday evening.

Greece Olympia won by forfeit to undefeated number one seed Pal-Mac because of their school is shutdown due to COVID-19.

Game photo album will be available later tonight.

Photos by Steve Ognibene