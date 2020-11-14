Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 14, 2020 - 7:59am

Batavia defeats Midlakes 2-1 in second shootout

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia HS, midlakes, soccer, Section V, sports, sectionals.

a76y5894.jpg

Last evening at Van Detta Stadium the Batavia girls varsity soccer team defeated Midlakes in a thriller three hour section V class B1 quarter final game by a score of 2-1 in two shootouts.

Batavia jumped to an early 1-0 lead eight minutes before halftime on a tip in goal by Olivia Halpin,   In the second half thirteen minutes later Midlakes score off a corner kick tip in by Batavia's goal keeper to even the score at 1.

Both teams were evenly matched and shots ending the regular play was 11-10 in favor of Batavia.  Batavia's Ava Reinhart had a chance in the second overtime to win the game with a miss in the top right corner crossbar. 

Third overtime Batavia's next best chance was on a pass from Olivia Halpin to Piper Harloff that just missed in front of Midlakes goalkeeper.  After the fourth overtime the game went unchanged to a fifth overtime shootout.  Both teams scored three goals and missed two.

Then a final sixth overtime decided in a single round robin play.  Isabella Walsh scored for Batavia and goal keeper Maddie Barone stopped Midlakes on her attempt to end the game by a 2-1 win to advance Batavia to the class B1 semifinals versus eight seed Greece Olympia this Monday evening.

Greece Olympia won by forfeit to undefeated number one seed Pal-Mac because of their school is shutdown due to COVID-19.

Game photo album will be available later tonight.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y5294.jpg

a76y5197.jpg

a76y5389.jpg

a76y5872.jpg

a76y5874.jpg

 

 

Calendar

November 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button