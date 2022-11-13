Batavia defeats Monroe 14-8 with one second left in regulation to claim back to back titles

Ja'vin McFollins tossed two TD passes, including one in the closing seconds of the game for a come-from-behind victory on Saturday in Brockport to give the Batavia Blue Devils the Section V Class B championship.

Batavia beat Monroe 14-8.

The 19-yard TD pass to Vincent Arroyo left one second on the clock and Julia Petrie kicked her second point-after of the game.

Batavia scored first in first quarter on a McFollins to Cole Grazioplene 38-yard TD pass.

McFollins was 9-16 passing for 172 yards. He was intercepted once.

Cam McCinic was the leading rusher with 66 yards on 16 attempts.

Grazioplene had three receptions for 85 yards and Arroyo snagged two passes for 58 yards.

Garrett Schmidt led the defense with 13 tackles and Avion Bethel had eight and McClinic six. Schmidt also forced a fumble and a fumble recovery.

Photos by Steve Ognibene