Batavia edges out Newark in fourth quarter battle 28-20 to remain undefeated

Batavia defeated Newark on Senior Night 28-20, but it did not come easy with Newark’s senior running back Travontay Murray. Both teams were in a seesaw battle to get the first touchdown.

After a scoreless first quarter Rez Smith scored for the Blue Devils less than 10 yards out. Newark answered back with a 68-yard run from running back Travontay Murray.

Following halftime, Smith and Murray each scored again to keep the game still tied up at 14. Smith’s score was an eight-yard run and Murray scored in the air on a 77-yard touchdown reception.

Alex Hale caught an interception a few plays later that gave Batavia the ball back, and Jesse Reinhart threw a 21-yard pass to Hale to give Batavia the lead 21-14 before the end of the third quarter. Hale caught two passes for 59 yards and a TD, Tyler Budzinack finished with four receptions for 42 yards.

In the fourth quarter Aidan Anderson opened up scoring inside the 15-yard line for the Devils to increase Batavia’s lead to 28-14. Anderson finished with an interception, seven carries that went for 88 yards and a touchdown and five tackles on the night, which helped lead his team to get the win.

Mathew McWethy recorded six tackles to lead the Batavia defense, while junior linebacker Kaden Karucci added five tackles. Hale, Budzinack and sophomore Jagger Owens each came away with an interception for the Blue Devils.

Smith finished with a team-high 132 yards on 28 carries, including the two TDs, while Reinhart completed eight of 17 passes for 111 yards and two scores to go with two interceptions.

Newark’s Murray totaled 186 yards on 23 carries with 83 receiving yards on two catches and three total touchdowns.

“We overlooked this team and having coasted all week; we need guys to step up to be a playoff contender. We had some struggles that will be addressed, watch our film and move forward,” said Batavia Head Coach Brennan Briggs.

Batavia moves to 4-0 on the season and plays home next Wednesday at Van Detta Stadium versus Midlakes at 7 p.m.

