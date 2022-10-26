Local Matters

October 26, 2022 - 11:09am

Batavia ends a “hard finish to a fantastic season” vs. Aquinas

posted by Steve Ognibene in Sports, soccer, Batavia HS, batavia.

The Batavia Lady Devils soccer team ended its sectional run Tuesday evening in Brockport against Aquinas in a semi-final matchup with a 3-0 loss. 

Aquinas had 15 shots on goal, Batavia five. 

Julia Petry had 15 saves for Batavia.  Aquinas had 3 corners, with goals scored twice by Emily Silverstein and one by Mya Kotsch.

Batavia finishes the year 11-3-4.

"This team worked for each other and played with their hearts," said Head Coach Roger Hume. "It was a hard finish to a fantastic season.  We congratulate our seniors on a job well done and are looking forward to the future."

Photos by Steve Ognibene

