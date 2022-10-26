Batavia ends a “hard finish to a fantastic season” vs. Aquinas

The Batavia Lady Devils soccer team ended its sectional run Tuesday evening in Brockport against Aquinas in a semi-final matchup with a 3-0 loss.

Aquinas had 15 shots on goal, Batavia five.

Julia Petry had 15 saves for Batavia. Aquinas had 3 corners, with goals scored twice by Emily Silverstein and one by Mya Kotsch.

Batavia finishes the year 11-3-4.

"This team worked for each other and played with their hearts," said Head Coach Roger Hume. "It was a hard finish to a fantastic season. We congratulate our seniors on a job well done and are looking forward to the future."

Photos by Steve Ognibene