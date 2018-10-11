Batavia Fire Dept shows support for cancer awareness month

As you know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the members of the City of Batavia Fire Department are proud to honor and support those who have fought and are no longer with us, those who are currently fighting, and those who will be fighting the battle against breast cancer.

Department members feel that it is important to support and maintain public awareness of breast cancer. The department has conducted this awareness program for the past several years and is proud to do so.

In order to show its support, fire department members (pictured above) for the month of October will be wearing a special uniform T-shirt that has our department patch that is adorned with the pink breast cancer ribbon on the front and back of the shirt.

Additionally, all department apparatus has a large pink ribbon decal affixed to the front of each vehicle for the month.

Story submitted by: Stefano (Steve) Napolitano, chief, City of Batavia Fire Department.