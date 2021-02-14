Batavia Indoor Track and Field Team outperforms with significant improvement midway through season

Yesterday at Pinnacle Athletic Complex in Victor New York the Batavia Blue Devils indoor track squad set the bar higher with new personal records in multiple events performed.

Since announcing the start of the season in January the double digit section five squad for both boys and girls have had challenges to overcome. Head indoor track coach Nicholas Burk said “Our athletes have now been practicing for five weeks and we're just starting to see the results of consistent training. It takes time to see results from our workouts but we're reaching that point of our season where our athletes times and performances are going to start improving.”

When interviewed via phone after the meet, Burk continued speaking about new rules with Covid for student athletes, trainings and outlook for the season.

We've been very fortunate for the opportunity to practice and honestly besides keeping small separate groups in practice, we've been able to have pretty consistent and productive training. We've been utilizing the weight room, Vandetta, the high school gyms, and running outside for practice. With approximately 80 athletes involved we've had to use multiple locations to keep our groups small.

We have two remaining league meets but are looking for some event specific meets to go to as well. Some of our pole vaulters went to a pole vault meet at Gates, and we're hosting a High Jump/Shot Put meet this week. Sectionals is on March 7th and our girls’ team will be competing for their 17th Sectional Championship and our boys are looking for their 10th. We don't have all of the information for Sectionals yet but we expect it will be a very tough meet with great competition. We'll keep working towards our goals try to be ready to compete March 7th.

Team Highlights:

Boys:

Jacob Long winning 44'2" – Shot - (1st place)

Austyn Fernandez 41'8.5" – Shot – (PR)

Dan Seava 40'10.75" – Shot – (PR)

Fabian Vazquez - 55 Hurdles - 8.63 (1st place)

Jesse Reinhardt - High Jump - 5'10 (2nd Place)

Jamarion RIchardson - 55m - 7.01 (3rd place)

Jamarion Richardson - 300m - 40.80 (3rd Place)

Jonah Epps, Cody Harloff, Nate Canale, Dan Grillo - 4x8 team - 9.33.30 (1st place)

Girls:

Rebekah Daniszewski 37' 10.75 – Shot - (1st place)

Emma Radka 28' 9.75" – Shot - (1st place)

Elizabeth Kingston 25' 10" 10" – Shot - (1st place)

Samantha Davis 19' 10.25" – Shot - (1st place)

Campbell Riley - 1000m - 3:35.82 (3rd Place)

Melanie Quinones - 3000m - 13:25.92 (1st Place)

Melanie Quinones - High Jump - 4'6 (2nd Place)

Team information provided from coaches Buckenmeyer, Boyce and Geiger.

