Batavia Original employees give food to local service organizations during holiday

Nearly a dozen local service organizations who are on duty yesterday during the Christmas holiday received pizza and salads from Batavia Original staff pictured above.

Some delivery locations included City Police, City Fire Department, Rochester Regional Health and the New York State Veterans Home to name a few. This has been an annual tradition by the pizzeria the last couple years.

Top photo from left are: Daniel Ferrara, restaurant owner Kathy Ferrara, Marygrace Ferrara, Jacqueline Patterson and Mitch Caci.