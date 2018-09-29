Batavia remains undefeated with 49-6 win over Attica on Van Detta celebration evening

Van Detta Stadium -- home for football, track and field, soccer and other sporting events -- has shared many memories in the last 90 years in Batavia.

The Batavia Blue Devils won their first game against Medina 31-0 on this day in 1928. Batavia faced Attica last night for its Homecoming game and won 49-6. The stadium, field, and track will get a complete makeover starting in the next couple weeks as construction will begin and be completed by August 2019.

Batavia game highlights: Ray Leach scored four touchdowns on 13 carries for 280 yards. Ethan Biscaro was seven for eight, passing 137 yards. Taiyo Iburi-Bethel had three catches for 79 yards. Josh Barber had 11 tackles.

Homecoming classes were announced at halftime. The 2019 Senior Class won Spirit Week with back-to-back consecutive Homecoming year wins. Senior Kristin Gloskowski was named Queen and Griffin Dellapenna was named King. Moments after being announced, Griffin then passed his crown hat to classmate Thomas Ognibene during the royalty announcements.

The Batavia Varsity cheerleaders performed their routine followed by the pep band; then fans and alumni took to Woodward Field to honor its legacy. Carlyle M Johnson, 91, played football for Batavia High School and is pictured below with alumni.

Some history was read by announcer Paul Spiotta: “In 1927, the site of this field was given to Batavia City School District by Ernest L. Woodward and his wife, founder of Jell-O in Le Roy, through a friendship of Andrew J. McWaine, of Batavia. who was the publisher and owner of the Batavia Daily News.

"On Sept. 29 1928, the first Batavia football game was played and Batavia defeated Medina 31-1. In 1938, the current stadium was built. In 1974, the current stadium was named in honor of a special man, teacher, patriot, coach and friend, for the complete development of young people, a humanitarian who has left his mark on many men, Daniel A. Van Detta."

