Batavia dominated long-time rival Livonia in their home opener at Van Detta Stadium on Friday night, beating the Bulldogs 42-6.

The Blue Devils are now 2-0 in the young season.

Batavia scored midway through the first quarter on Javin McFollins' quarterback sneak.

The score was 14-0 at the end of the opening quarter after Carter McFollins snagged a touchdown pass tossed by Javin McFollins

Just before the half, Livonia made it 14-6 on a Kyle Wetterings run (the two-point conversion attempt failed).

After the kickoff by Livonia to start the second half, Carter McFollins took the ball on the first play from scrimmage and dashed 65 yards to score the Blue Devils third touchdown.

Minutes later, Javin McFoolins hits Cole Grazioplene for a 31-yard TD. The half ends 28-6

Late in the third quarter Mehki Fortes made an interception to give the ball back to Batavia with three minutes left in the quarter. Cam McCliniic scored on a 9-yard run to increase the lead 35-6.

on a 4-yard run, Aavion Bethel scores Batavia’s sixth touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Julia Petry was 6 for 6 on extra point coversions.

Javin McFollins was 5-6 passing for 118 yards and two TDS Cam McClinic rushed for 62 yards and a TD on seven Carrie's Carter NcFollins gained 73 yards and scored on three carries. He also had 63 yards and a TD on two receptions. Aiden Anderson gained 72 yards on five carries.

in addition to the interception, Mekhi Fortes had seven tackles.

Batavia's next game is home against Monroe next Thursday night at VanDetta, with kickoff 6 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

To view or purchase photos, click here.