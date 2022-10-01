Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 1, 2022 - 4:05pm

Batavia run away 42-0 victory over Pal-Mac on homecoming night

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia HS, batavia, football, sports.

a76y8982.jpg

The Blue Devils scored six unanswered touchdowns on their way to a 42-0 rout of Pal-Mac at home on Friday night.

Vincent Arroyo scored three times and Cam McClinic, twice --  Arroyo on receptions of 12 and 58 yards and a 79-yard kickoff return and McClinic on runs of seven and three yards.

QB Javin McFollins was 7-11 passing for 134 yards, two TDs and one interception.

McClinic rushed 14 times for 92 yards. Arroyo had three receptions for 86 yards.

On defense, Garrett Schmidt had 11 tackles, Meki Fortes, six, and Cooper Fix and Carrier McFollins, five each, with both Fix and McFollins snagging pickoffs.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y8991.jpg

a76y9034.jpg

a76y9038.jpg

a76y9045.jpg

a76y9066.jpg

a76y9111.jpg

a76y9091.jpg

Members of the 2022 batavia Athletic Hall of Fame Class will be inducted tonight and was recognized at halftime

a76y9090.jpg

The Senior Class of 2023 won the Homecoming Spirit stick award

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break