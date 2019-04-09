Batavia secures opener over Pittsford Sutherland 14-8

The Batavia Lady Blue Devils got some revenge over Monroe County nemesis Pittsford Sutherland, defeating the Knights 14-8 in the opener for both teams in Pittsford. Batavia jumped out early in the top of the first inning as Bryn Wormley led off the game with a sharp single to left, while Ryann Stefaniak had an infield single. Maiya Reinhart's RBI single put Batavia on top with the lead they would never relinquish.

The lead grew to 5-0 as Wormley, Stefaniak, and Mackenzie Reigle had key hits in a three run 3rd inning. Irelyn Curry scattered 11 hits in going the distance for Batavia with five strike outs to pick up the win in the circle.

Sutherland got within 5-3 in the 4th inning, but Batavia scored a single run in the 5th and tacked on four runs in the sixth inning to lead 10-3.

Sutherland would not go away quietly as they drew within four at 10-6, but the Devils added four big insurance runs in the 7th to take a commanding lead. Sutherland would score two in the 7th to account for the final margin.

For Batavia, Wormley, Stefaniak (2 RBI) and Reinhart (3 RBI) each had multiple hits, while Alyssa Ognibene had a clutch base hit. Eighth grader Allessandra Warner had a fine defensive game behind the plate for the Lady Devils, who start the season 1-0.

Batavia’s next game is away at Honeoye-Falls Lima tomorrow at 430 p.m.

To view or purchase photos, click here.