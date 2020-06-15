BHS Margaret Andersen Athletic Sports Awards Ceremony before leaving for military

This afternoon at Vandetta Stadium, BHS Senior Margaret Andersen received her Athletic Sports Awards today early before leaving for the Air Force Academy.

Presented by Athletic Director Mike Bromley and Track coaching staff.

-Batavia Coaches' Association 2019 - 2020 Scholar Athlete of the Year Award.

-BHS Senior Athlete Award for 3 season Athletes throughout 4 years of High School

- NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Award for indoor track and field.

- Batavia Coaches Association Outstanding Athletic Achievement Section V Champion Indoor Track and Field.

Photos by Steve Ognibene