August 10, 2022 - 1:20pm

Fifth annual Community Night Out a success

posted by Steve Ognibene in community night out, City Church, St. Anthony's, batavia police department, news..

a76y3649.jpg

Pastor Ryan Macdonald from City Church, St. Anthony's site, says it’s been a pleasure to be part of a community social gathering that brings everyone together to share in food, fun and activities. 

"The weather played in our favor tonight with lower humidity and being cloudy and cooler than the heat wave we have endured throughout this summer," Macdonald said during Tuesday's Community Night Out event. "This year I would say brought in 1,000 people over the course of the event.  We had over 50-plus vendors and more additional sponsors. We are so thankful to get behind the police department with the K-9 unit, and they are just a blessing to the community, and we are glad to be a part of it."

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y3620.jpg

a76y3621.jpg

a76y3625.jpg

a76y3628.jpg

a76y3630.jpg

a76y3636.jpg

a76y3632.jpg

a76y3619.jpg

a76y3631.jpg

a76y3635.jpg

a76y3634.jpg

a76y3637.jpg

