First annual Bob’s Christmas Car Day

A trio of ladies who have never met before got together yesterday to help spread some holiday cheer at a time when our local “Holiday Man” has been missing in our hearts.

Bob “The Holiday Man” Zeagler spread much joy, smiles and laughter to many people in about a decade of his festive decorated Jeep Wrangler and clothing attire. He passed away in 2016.

Bob dressed up for every holiday occasion, which he had a different outfit for nearly every month of the year. The group organizers pictured from left above are Courtney Dawson, Jenn Noon and Danielle Nigro. They wanted to brighten the holidays since the past year has been difficult for so many. They want to make it an annual event.

A Facebook group started some discussion to dress up their vehicles “Bob style” to make it fun and entertaining for all. About a dozen vehicles of parents, kids and families took part in driving around to many streets around Batavia showing off their vehicles in a drive-by mini parade.

Many local businesses helped support the event and after it concluded they were going to meet back at Ficarella’s Pizzeria to pass out prizes for various categories and the kids who participated.

When Bob’s wife, Bridget, was contacted about the event, she was overwhelmed with joy to see it take off. She spoke about how Bob used to travel to Walmart, the Broadway market sharing his joy with many people, and how he loved to make the children smile. She also said how happy he would be to see everyone dress up their vehicles like he did -- Bob style.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

