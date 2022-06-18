Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 18, 2022 - 7:30am

Friday night Jackson Square Concert Series with Deanna Spiotta

posted by Steve Ognibene in Jackson Square, summer concert series, Batavia NY, music, entertainment.

a76y8381.jpg

The Friday Night Jackson Square concert season opened last night and featured on the bill was up-and-coming local artist Deanna Spiotta.

The Batavia High School graduate has been singing for most of her life.  She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music from Nazareth College, lived in Nashville for a couple of years, and moved back home to WNY to continue her music and songwriting career.

She released her debut EP, “The In Between” last year, produced by 1809 Studios in Macedon.

Deanna is performing solos in the Rochester area and singing with Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead, a tribute to the Grateful Dead, and also performing in an acoustic duo called, Pushin’ Time with her fiancé, Eric Carlin.

Her music and tour can be found at deannaspiotta.com

Opening up for Deanna were local artists Crimson Crossroads, Dave Knaudt and Ross Chua, two Batavia natives that just recently connected to start performing together. They can be followed on Instagram @daveknaudtmusic and @ross.chua.music

The Old Hippies and the Ghost Riders also performed Friday.

For a list of upcoming shows, click here.

To view or purchase more photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y8373.jpg

a76y8371.jpg

a76y8348.jpg

a76y8351.jpg

a76y8354.jpg

a76y8377.jpg

a76y8358.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break