Genesee Ice Devils hockey team finishes their season with a bright future

The Genesee Ice Devils completed their Section V hockey season over the weekend with a pair of tough losses -- 2-1 on Saturday against Geneseo and 3-2 on Sunday against Aquinas.

Jameson Motyka scored the team’s goal against Geneseo while Andrew Kasmarek and Brady Johnson scored against Aquinas. Goaltender Ian Kemp made 30 saves in the finale.

The team finished with one win in 10 outings, but Coach John Kirkwood said the record doesn't reflect the progress made this season.

"This has been the one of the hardest working and most disciplined hockey teams I have coached as a head coach," Kirkwood said. "We went from the most penalized team in our division last year to the least penalized team in all of Section V. That is a big deal!

"Our team was composed much of the season and that allowed us to stay in games to the very end. That was a priority this season and the athletes honored it. We had no major penalties and we had no misconducts either. We are a very young team and graduated five seniors of who will be missed.

"The majority of our goal scoring came from our eighth-graders. These kids are skilled and as they grow and gain experience, they will be very, very good hockey players. Our senior goalie Ian Kemp will have a very good shot of being First Team All-county this year. He and Vaughn Letta are very good. Ian kept us in games. He was outstanding.

"We all were very thankful to have had a season. We had a minor COVID setback, but we took our quarantine seriously after returning we pushed Spencerport and Irondequoit right to the brink. From that point on we played really well and we’re in every game.

"I am very excited about GID’s future. We have a really talented group of kids. They love the games and they all got a lot of experience this season. I would like to give a shout out to seniors and our captains -- these guys did a fantastic job stabilizing this program and helping us move in the right direction. Our guys have character and perserverance, that’s what matters most to me!"

To view Saturday’s game photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.