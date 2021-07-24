Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 24, 2021 - 10:35am

Ghost Riders continue Friday night series at Jackson Square

posted by Steve Ognibene in Jackson Square Concert Series, downtown batavia, news, music, Ghost Riders.

a76y9266.1.jpg

With many music traditions in Batavia, the Ghost Riders continue playing over 30-plus years and highlighted last evening's Jackson Square concert series with a packed crowd. Mild Bill Pitcher and Wild Bill McDonald founded the band decades ago and would play 100 plus concerts from May to August. 

Since COVID-19 came present in 2020, they cut it down to about a dozen gigs in the summer months and traveling back and forth to Florida has increased for some members also. 

For the last eight years, Bill and Kay McDonald continued in the winter months as the "Old Hippies." With some changes, the duo decided this summer to perform a home-to-home concert series. Wild Bill said, they plan two mini jam series on Aug. 8th and Sept. 12th in Jackson Square, and Aug. 22 in Elba.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

a76y9252.1.jpg

a76y9256.1.jpg

a76y9245.1.jpg

a76y9250.1.jpg

a76y9262.1.jpg

a76y9268.1.jpg

a76y9263.1.jpg

a76y9239.1.jpg

a76y9243.1.jpg

Comments

Calendar

July 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button