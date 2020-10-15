Girls Tennis: Batavia blanks Eastridge 7-0, picks up second win in a row

The Batavia Varsity tennis team evened its record at 2-2 with a 7-0 victory at Eastridge. It was the Blue Devils' second straight win after starting the season 0-2.

Winning at singles were Kylie Tatarka, Lidia Pehrson, Dallas Lama and Savannah Freeman.

Doubles winners were Maya Schrader/Casey Tatarka, Hannah Carney/Katelyn Witherow, and Mikalina Pellegrino-Scott/Lilana Espinoza.

Batavia will take on division rival Brockport on the road Thursday.

Story submitted by Head Coach James Fazio.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.