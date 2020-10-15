Local Matters

October 15, 2020 - 7:15am

Girls Tennis: Batavia blanks Eastridge 7-0, picks up second win in a row

posted by Steve Ognibene in batavia, eastridge, girls tennis, sports.

a76y2338.jpg

The Batavia Varsity tennis team evened its record at 2-2 with a 7-0 victory at Eastridge. It was the Blue Devils' second straight win after starting the season 0-2. 

Winning at singles were Kylie Tatarka, Lidia Pehrson, Dallas Lama and Savannah Freeman. 

Doubles winners were Maya Schrader/Casey Tatarka, Hannah Carney/Katelyn Witherow, and Mikalina Pellegrino-Scott/Lilana Espinoza.

Batavia will take on division rival Brockport on the road Thursday.

Story submitted by Head Coach James Fazio.

To view and or purchase prints, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

a76y2350.jpg

a76y2367.jpg

a76y2416.jpg

