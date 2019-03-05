John Kennedy students promote annual pasta night fundraiser

Second-grade students pictured above are promoting the annual John Kennedy School Pasta Night fundraiser, which is this Friday, March 8th, in the school cafeteria, 166 Vine St., Batavia.

The money raised supports the parent group to fund future activities for students that include: Father Daughter Dance, Mother Son mud event, community night, field trips and much more.

There are two seatings available, at 5 p.m. and 6:30. (The 5 p.m. seating is a great options for those who are attending the “Sound of Music” at Batavia High School the same evening.)

Take-outs are available.

Presale tickets can be purchased at the main office, and table reservations for eight or more must be made in advance. Costs are: $6 adults and $4 for students ages 5-12; children under 4 are free.

Depending on seating availability tickets may be purchased at the door. Adults $7, students ages 5-12 $5 and children under 4 are free. We recommend you purchase tickets in advance.

Parent volunteers are still needed. Email Christopher Sputore at [email protected] prior to the event.