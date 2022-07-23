Local Matters

July 23, 2022 - 8:30am

Molly Hatchet draws thousands at Batavia Downs

posted by Steve Ognibene

Multi-decade performing artists Molly Hatchet played to an amazing jam-packed crowd of over 6,000 last evening at Batavia Downs Gaming.

In 2019 the band released a new digital single and lyric video for the track “Devil’s Canyon (live)” today. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming live album “Battleground."

Lead singer John Galvin formed the band in 1971 and has continued for many years traveling city to city with music followers to keep generations enjoying their music.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

