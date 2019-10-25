Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation honors two Genesee County residents as Outstanding Italian-Americans

Last night at Terry Hills Restaurant, the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation held its Fall Dinner celebrating National Italian-American Heritage Month.

Each year, proceeds from this event fund scholarships, which are given every spring to graduating high school students of Italian heritage.

“Outstanding Italian-American of 2019” plaques were presented to Bruno DeFazio, a resident of Le Roy, and Anita Dziekan, of Batavia, both pictured above. Proud of their Italian heritage with a history of volunteerism, these honorees have made a difference in their communities.

The idea for an Italian-American organization in Genesee County was conceived in 1977. The first scholarship was awarded in 1985 and since then more than 200 scholarships have been given to graduating high school seniors.

Patrick Mancuso was emcee for the evening, entertainment was provided by Mike Noce, and Clara Wood was vocalist for the National Anthem.

Michele Fuller, president of the Board of Directors, chaired the event.

Story by Terry Fritts, photos by Steve Ognibene.

Mike Noce singing an Italian song with Anita Dziekan.

Clara Wood sings the national anthem.

Michele Fuller, president of the board of the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation.

Bruno DeFazio

Anita Dziekan

Pictured from left, three board members Annette LaBarbera, Michele Fuller and Terry Fritts with award recipients (holding plaques).