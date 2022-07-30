Photos: 38 Special ROCKS Batavia Downs, record crowd

Batavia Downs saw record breaking crowds tonight pack in to hear national recording artists .38 Special as part of its summer concert series. Nearly 7,000 fans jammed into the sold-out venue last evening.

38 Special is an American rock band that was formed by Donnie Van Zant and Don Barnes in 1974 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lead Vocalist Don Barnes, led the southern rock 40-year-old band with famous hits like, “ Hold on Loosely," "Back where you belong," “Teacher, Teacher,” "You Keep Runnin’ Away,” “Somebody Like You” and “Caught up in You” and many, many more.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene