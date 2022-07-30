Local Matters

July 30, 2022 - 8:10am

Photos: 38 Special ROCKS Batavia Downs, record crowd

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia Downs Gaming, entertainment, news, summer concert series, 38 Special.

a76y1756.jpg

Batavia Downs saw record breaking crowds tonight pack in to hear national recording artists .38 Special as part of its summer concert series.  Nearly 7,000 fans jammed into the sold-out venue last evening.

38 Special is an American rock band that was formed by Donnie Van Zant and Don Barnes in 1974 in Jacksonville, Florida.   

Lead Vocalist Don Barnes, led the southern rock 40-year-old band with famous hits like, “ Hold on Loosely," "Back where you belong," “Teacher, Teacher,” "You Keep Runnin’ Away,” “Somebody Like You” and “Caught up in You” and many, many more.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y1691.jpg

a76y1774.jpg

a76y1672.jpg

a76y1653.jpg

a76y1675.jpg

a76y1815.jpg

a76y1700.jpg

a76y1804.jpg

a76y1768.jpg

