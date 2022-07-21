Photos: 76th season of racing opens at Batavia Downs

The 76th year of racing at Batavia Downs kicked off last evening with a great turnout. A total of 14 races of which 12 betting and 2 non betting was enjoyed by a great crowd.

Jim Mulcahy, horseman representative who grooms trainers and drivers has been at the track for 50 plus years helping organize each night of racing. There were 3 divisions and the majority were 2-year-old trotting phillies, New York sire stake races.

Wayne Teaven is the new track announcer who also announces in Buffalo too.

Photos by Steve Ognibene