July 21, 2022 - 10:07am

Photos: 76th season of racing opens at Batavia Downs

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia Downs Gaming, sports, news, harness racing batavia downs.

The 76th year of racing at Batavia Downs kicked off last evening with a great turnout.  A total of 14 races of which 12 betting and 2 non betting was enjoyed by a great crowd. 

Jim Mulcahy, horseman representative who grooms trainers and drivers has been at the track for 50 plus years helping organize each night of racing.  There were 3 divisions and the majority were 2-year-old trotting phillies, New York sire stake races.

Wayne Teaven is the new track announcer who also announces in Buffalo too.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

