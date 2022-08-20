Photos: Dire Straits Legacy at Batavia Downs

A legend of British rock, Dire Straits has sold over 120 million albums worldwide. Dire Straits Legacy brought back its iconic music Friday evening at Batavia Downs, performed by musicians who recorded and toured with Dire Straits more than 30 years ago.

Alan Clark was Dire Straits’ first keyboardist, Phil Palmer and Danny Cummings both recorded "On Every Street," Mel Collins on singles "Love Over Gold" and "Twisting by the Pool," and Jack Sonni on the international bestseller "Brothers in Arms." All have performed live with Dire Straits on multiple global tours.

Other DSL members include bassist Trevor Horn (The Buggles, Yes), one of the world’s greatest record producers, Primiano Di Biase, Europe’s most in-demand and sought-after keyboardist, and last but not least, frontman Marco Caviglia who is widely regarded as the world’s leading authority on Mark Knopfler’s unique guitar-playing style.

Drawing from six platinum albums, DSL’s incredible live show features all of the classic Dire Straits hits, including "Money for Nothing," "Sultans of Swing," "Romeo and Juliet," "Walk of Life," "Brothers in Arms," "Tunnel of Love," and many more.

Photos by Steve Ognibene