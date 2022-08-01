Local Matters

August 1, 2022 - 6:59pm

Photos: Pitbull at Darien Lake

batch_a76y2493.jpg

Hip Hop entertainer Pitbull took to the stage last evening in front of a sold-out crowd of 22,000-plus fans at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center.

The laser light LED show and smoke billowing up from the stage were in beat to the rap star's hits like, "Don't Stop the Party," "Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)," "Hotel Room Service," plus many more.

Iggy Azalea opened for Pitbull.

batch_a76y2561.jpg

batch_a76y2458.jpg

batch_a76y2455.jpg

batch_a76y2516.jpg

batch_a76y2565.jpg

batch_a76y2568.jpg

batch_a76y2636.jpg

