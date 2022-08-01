Photos: Pitbull at Darien Lake

Hip Hop entertainer Pitbull took to the stage last evening in front of a sold-out crowd of 22,000-plus fans at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center.

The laser light LED show and smoke billowing up from the stage were in beat to the rap star's hits like, "Don't Stop the Party," "Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)," "Hotel Room Service," plus many more.

Iggy Azalea opened for Pitbull.

Photos by Steve Ognibene