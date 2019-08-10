Local Matters

August 10, 2019 - 8:20am

Photos: Theory of a Deadman at Batavia Downs

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia Downs, Batavia Downs summer concert series, entertainment, music, bands, steve ognibene's blog.

a76y3985.jpg

Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman headlined Batavia Downs last evening in front of a jam packed crowd to close out their 2019 summer concert series. 

The national recording artist draws a mixture of music styles of country, post-grunge and hard rock.

In 2017 the band released a new album Wake Up Call that features the song Rx (Medicate).  Other top hits performed last evening were Bad Girlfriend, Angel and Hate my Life.

a76y3967.jpg

a76y3999.jpg

a76y4014.jpg

a76y4021.jpg

a76y4020.jpg

a76y4007.jpg

 

a76y3979.jpg

