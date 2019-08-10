Photos: Theory of a Deadman at Batavia Downs

Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman headlined Batavia Downs last evening in front of a jam packed crowd to close out their 2019 summer concert series.

The national recording artist draws a mixture of music styles of country, post-grunge and hard rock.

In 2017 the band released a new album Wake Up Call that features the song Rx (Medicate). Other top hits performed last evening were Bad Girlfriend, Angel and Hate my Life.