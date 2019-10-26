PHOTOS: YMCA second annual Fall Pickleball Tournament

This past wednesday night was the YMCA second annual Fall Pickleball Tournament. First place went to Mike Lear and Steve Ognibene, pictured center. Second place went to Josephine Fallado and Mike Ianni, pictured far left. Third place went to Larry Riegel and Art Smith, pictured far right.

The event was organized by the Pickleball Club Committee -- Sue Lewis, Karen Spiotta, Chloe Budenhagen and Becky Swanson. The tournament was a fun night with lots of excellent pickleball play.

If you would like to learn how to play, come to the YMCA on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon, or Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 9. You do not have to be a YMCA member to play and can purchase a pickleball card at the front desk or ask to try it out for the day.