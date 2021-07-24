Slaughter at Batavia Downs concert series

Batavia Downs summer concert series brought Slaughter last evening in a recent change from a couple weeks ago to replace Skid Row due to a cancellation.

The heavy rock band has two original members since its inception, lead singer Mark Slaughter and Dana Strum bass guitar, backing vocals. The band played some of its greatest hits, "Fly to the Angels," "Up All Night" and "Spend My Life."

Photos by Steve Ognibene.