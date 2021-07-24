Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 24, 2021 - 9:39pm

Slaughter at Batavia Downs concert series

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia Downs summer concert series, entertainment, Friday Night, news, Slaughter.

a76y9437.1.jpg

Batavia Downs summer concert series brought Slaughter last evening in a recent change from a couple weeks ago to replace Skid Row due to a cancellation. 

The heavy rock band has two original members since its inception, lead singer Mark Slaughter and Dana Strum bass guitar, backing vocals. The band played some of its greatest hits, "Fly to the Angels," "Up All Night" and "Spend My Life."

Photos by Steve Ognibene.

a76y9307.1.jpg

a76y9399.1.jpg

a76y9462.1.jpg

a76y9324.1.jpg

a76y9348.1.jpg

Comments

Calendar

July 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button