Smith, Burns combine rushing yards for Batavia's 42-12 win over Eagles

Batavia opened up their 2019 season last evening with a big win 42-12 over the Wayne Eagles at Wayne High School.

Batavia took the first lead midway through first quarter on a 41-yard burst from junior running back Terrez Smith. Smith coming from Alexander, made a jump from Class D to Class B this season. Alex Rood carried for a touchdown late in the first quarter to give the Blue Devils a 14-0 lead.

Wayne’s tricky plays led to some penalties for Batavia early in the second quarter. Batavia adjusted the defense, got the ball back and Jesse Reinhart scored his first touchdown on a pass from Alex Rood to make it 21-0.

Then minutes later Smith scored again after a blocked punt by Matt Beach to give the Devils a commanding 28-0 lead with 22 seconds left at the half.

On the kickoff, Wayne got past Batavia’s defense to bring the Eagles in scoring range with seconds left. Next play, quarterback Mason Blankenburg threw a jump ball to the right pylon to Richie Cassano to put the Eagles on the board at the half 28-6.

Right out of the gate after halftime, Batavia answered back with a 60-yard touchdown score from running back Cody Burns, who is back from last year's injury that took him out of the season early on.

Wayne would score next on touchdown pass from Blankenburg to Brian Sills for a 70-yard throw and catch. Batavia’s Cody Burns scored minutes later to end three quarters for Batavia to lead 42-12, which also was the final score.

Batavia plays Livonia next Friday night, the inaugural game at the new VanDetta Stadium on turf at 7 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ognibene. To purchase or view photos click here.