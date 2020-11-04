Local Matters

November 4, 2020 - 7:29am

Soccer: Batavia, Akron play to a 1-1 tie

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia HS, boys soccer, Akron Tigers, sports.

Last evening at Vendetta stadium the red hot Batavia Blue Devils boys soccer team hosted the Akron Tigers in a tight matched game to settle on a 1-1 tie in double overtime.

Junior Nick Grover scored for Batavia seven minutes in the first half to lead the Devils by 1.  Akron ties the score three minutes later from a corner kick tip in by senior Adam Mietz in front of Batavias keeper. 

In a seesaw effort Batavia controlled the game by outshooting Akron 14-5 in the game.  Early in the second overtime Batavia’s Collin Dunn just missed to end it for the Devils.  Both teams settled for the tie in the game and their records are both 6-3-1.

Batavia’s last regular season game is away this Saturday at Greece Odyssey.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

To view and or purchase prints, click here.

