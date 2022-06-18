Tommy DeCarlo Boston Singer with (Special Guest) Rudy Cardenas at batavia Downs

Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer of the legendary rock band Boston, played Friday evening at Batavia Downs as part of its annual summer concert series.

DeCarlo has performed on every Boston tour since 2007 playing to sold-out audiences all over the world.

This show closes with a full set of Boston classic hits from the 1970s and 80s. Touring professionals in DeCarlo's backing band include August Zadra on lead guitar/vocals (Dennis DeYoung Band), Walter Ino (Survivor/The Babys), Mike Morales on drums (Dennis DeYoung Band), Tommy DeCarlo Jr. on guitar/vocals, and Payton Velligan on bass/vocals.

The two-set show started with Rudy Cardenas of American Idol and a full set of Journey classic hits including the hits from both the Steve Perry and Gregg Rolie eras.

Cardenas has had a long relationship with Journey music starting in 2007 when he debuted on season 6 of American Idol singing "Open Arms" on national TV.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene