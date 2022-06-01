Undefeated Pal-Mac drops Batavia 6-1 in sectional final

The Batavia Blue Devils played last evening against the #1 seed in Class B1 Palmayra Macedeon but came up short 6-1 at the end.

Batavia jumped to an early 1-0 lead off a solo homerun by Cole Grazioplene in the first inning. Pal-Mac scored two runs in the same inning and jumped out to a bigger lead after the third.

Batavia had difficulty hitting versus the Red Raiders top pitcher but stood strong effort the entire game.

The photo above is Batavia senior Vincent Grazioplene looking on the final out of his high school career.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

To view or purchase prints, click here.