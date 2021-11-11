Local Matters

November 11, 2021 - 6:59am

VFW Post in Batavia hosting open house this afternoon

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia VFW post, VFW Veness Strollo Post 1602, news, Veterans Day.

Today is Veterans Day -- and an appropriate time for members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter to invite Batavia-area residents to an "open house."  The public is welcome to come to the Veness-Strollo Post 1602 at 25 Edward St. from noon to 3 this afternoon to learn more about the organization, enjoy a bowl of soup or chili, and have a beverage. New members are welcome. For more information, call 585-344-3249.

