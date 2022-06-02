Genesee Country Farmers Market adds new vendors and live music for Friday opening

Genesee Country Farmers Market is back in Batavia this Friday, and it’s bigger than ever, Market Manager Kathryn Cringoli says.

In an interview with The Batavian, Cringoli shared her developing plans for the recurring event, which will take place in the Bank Street and Alva Place parking lot across from the Jerome Center.

“We are planning a couple new food trucks this season that are going to be rotating,” Cringoli said. “We will also be having some food demonstrations. We will have a nutritionist from Cornell coming with a Master Gardener.”

An array of new, local options are to be available for purchase during Friday’s opening, Cringoli said.

“We have a couple new vendors this season,” she said. “We have individuals selling fudge and custom seasonings; we also have a gentleman that does pickles and olives.”

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Live music will return on periodic Fridays, including this week, she said.

“I tried out one musician last year,” Cringoli said. “She had a harp, and played classical music while singing. This year, she’s coming back. I also have someone that has bluegrass coming, and a duo playing a funk jazz mix.”

Acoustic guitarist Clayton Duffy of Attica will open the live music series this Friday with a set of original music and covers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In an interview with The Batavian, he expressed his gratitude.

“When I was younger, I visited the farmers market weekly with my mother,” Duffy said. “Any way I can promote and sustain these local markets, I’d like to provide my music. On Friday, I’ll be playing songs from my new EP and a blend of crowd favorites from the 70s to now.”

The market will remain open through October 29. For more information and updates, see @batavianyfarmersmarket on Facebook, or visit HERE

Photo: Genesee Country Farmers Market in Batavia. Submitted by Kathryn Cringoli, market manager