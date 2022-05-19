St. Mark's to host Americana fiddle-boogie band tonight

Groveland Station will perform an array of original music and personalized covers tonight at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1 East Main St., Le Roy.

The show is the last in a series of four free concerts offered at the church, and made possible with funds from the Restart NY Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts.

The band is comprised of four members: Jeremy Grace of Geneseo contributes vocals, guitar and songwriting; Dan Fitzpatrick, a bass player who is also from the Geneseo area, works the chapman stick, a guitar-like instrument rare to the modern music scene; Chris Murphy of Livonia partners with the songwriting and vocal duties, but acts as the distinctive fiddle player; and drummer Brett Schultz of Richmond.

“My longest running musical relationship is with the bassist, Dan Fitzpatrick. I played with him in several different bands over the last 15 years,” Grace said during an interview with The Batavian. “Then we met the drummer Brett Schultz, and we started jamming with him. I met Chris Murphy, the fiddle player, at an open mic in Rochester. I immediately thought that he was the best musician I’d ever heard.”

Thursday’s performance will introduce guest vocalist Piper Wadsworth of the Livingston County group Valley Rising. Wadsworth will contribute harmonies to Grace's and Murphy’s vocals, and perform a lead song planned by the group.

Groveland Station will offer a blend of original music and covers. Their classic and contemporary covers will include but are not limited to the multi-genre works of the Grateful Dead, John Prime and Merle Haggard. On Groveland Station’s personal adaptations of these songs, Grace offered that they are musical experiences novel to the fanatic listener.

“When we take this material, we adapt it to our style,” said Grace. “Sometimes we try to surprise people. For instance, if you hear a Grateful Dead song and it's not Jerry Garcia’s guitar, but Chris Murphy on the fiddle, it’s a whole new experience.”

Fro more information, call (585) 768-7200.