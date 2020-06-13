Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 13, 2020 - 7:51pm

Bicyclist stricken on Edgewood Drive, taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight

posted by The Batavian in news, notify, Mercy EMS, Mercy Flight.

mercy_flight_edgewood_1.jpg

bicylist_stricken_1.jpg

A Mercy Flight helicopter responded to Edgewood Drive in Batavia around 7 o'clock tonight after a man riding a bicycle suffered a medical condition.

A passerby saw the man and pulled him out of a ditch off the roadway and minutes later Mercy EMS and Genesee County sheriff's deputies were on the scene.

Mercy EMS personnel administered CPR to the man, who was transported to Erie County Medical Center. The Town of Batavia Fire Department also was on the scene. The initial call came in around 6:20 p.m.

Submitted photos.

Calendar

June 2020

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button