Live racing at Batavia Downs canceled tonight

Western New York has been pummeled by lake-effect snow for the past two days and extreme winter conditions are expected to continue through Sunday. With over six feet of snow already accumulated in some areas, an array of driving bans and road closures in place along with white-out conditions throughout the area, travel has been, in some cases, next to impossible.

As a result of the current weather combined with the forecast for later today, Batavia Downs has canceled live racing for Saturday night (Nov. 19) out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all our participating horsemen and women and their horses, our loyal trackside customers and the track's employees who make the live card happen.

Live racing will resume at Batavia Downs on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 6 p.m.