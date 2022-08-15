Sanchez Rocks rolls to victory in Batavia Downs Open

Taking full advantage of post one and a perfect trip, Sanchez Rocks posted his second win in his last three starts at Batavia Downs in the $15,000 Open I Handicap trot on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 14).

Sanchez Rocks (Drew Monti) yielded the front to Lunar Credit (Jim McNeight Jr.) off the gate and then followed him to the top of the stretch. With no pressure from the field, Lunar Credit set tepid fractions of :29.1, :59.4 and 1:29.3 to three-quarters, where he and Sanchez Rocks started to separate from the field. Coming off the last turn, Sanchez Rocks tipped out and trotted alongside Lunar Credit, who dug in and tried to close out his effort. However Sanchez Rocks was in full stride and under minimal urging, trotted past Lunar Credit at the line by a head to win in 1:58.2.

In what is turning into a career year for the winner, Sanchez Rocks scored his sixth win of 2022 and that boosted his bank to $52,947 for his owner Marie Houghtaling. Ron Houghtaling trains the trotter.

Monti finished his card with a hat trick to lead all drivers on Sunday.

The fastest trot of the day came in a $9,500 mid-level condition event where C R Blazin Beauty (Dave McNeight III) dropped down from Open II company, drew pylon position and scorched the track in gate to wire fashion with a 1:57.1 effort that gave the 1-9 shot a new seasonal mark. C R Blazin Beauty ($2.10) is owned by Marissa Russo and trained by David Russo.

McNeight III and Russo both registered doubles on the card in their respective categories.

The Jackpot Super Hi-5 was hit in race 11 and the single unique ticket sold on the combination of 1-7-2-8-5 returned $2107.30 for the 20-cent wager.

Live racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Wednesday (Aug. 17) at 6:00 p.m. THe New York Sire Stakes will be in town featuring two fields of 3-year-old pacing fillies going for a total of $114,000. Free full past performance race programs for all live race days can be downloaded by visiting the track's website at bataviadownsgaming.com and clicking the "Live Racing" tab.

Photo by Wendy J. Lowery