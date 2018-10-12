Barber realizes dream to own his own business in Batavia

Owning his own business was Roy Bell Jr.’s dream, and with help from the Batavia Development Corporation, his dream is coming true.

On Saturday, along with Genesee County Chamber of Commerce President Tom Turnbull and representatives from the BDC, Bell and his family cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of his own barbershop.

His business is located in his home at 49 Buell St. in Batavia.

While working for someone else, Bell attended barber school and began cutting hair in the kitchen of his upstairs apartment.

With guidance from the Chamber and a loan from BDC, Bell was able to rent a house, remodel the downstairs and buy the needed equipment.

“I love this,” Bell said, standing behind his barber chair. “It doesn’t feel like work.”

He had no trouble deciding on a name for his new shop.

With two young boys, 8 and 11, who already take an interest in the barbershop, Bell chose the name “Bell Boyz Barbershop.” It is his hope to someday leave the shop to them.

He offers full barbershop services, including shampoos, straight razor cuts, hot towel shaves, facial massages and more. He would like to get into offering “diva curl,” a process of washing hair with a special shampoo, all chemical free, to bring out the natural curl.

All haircuts are $13 on Mondays and he plans to offer raffles and other specials during the week, such as $10 brush cuts on Wednesdays or bring someone in on Tuesdays and get one-half off the second service.

Bell Boyz is open Monday through Saturday – by appointment only. He will accommodate other days by request. Appointments may be made by calling (585) 300-1242.

“I want my customers to come as a guest and leave as family,” Bell said.

Anyone in the City of Batavia who is interested in starting up or expanding their business can ask for assistance from the BDC.

“The Batavia Development Corporation is excited to support Roy Bell and Bell Boyz Barbershop here in the city with loan funds for his shop,” said Rachel Tabelski, director of Economic Development for the BDC. “The entrepreneurial and small business spirit is a testament to the hard work and perseverance that we have here in Batavia.”

Roy Bell Jr. is ready to greet customers at his new barbershop at 49 Buell St. in Batavia. He was able to go to barber school and establish his own business with a loan from the Batavia Development Corporation. Photos by Virginia Kropf.