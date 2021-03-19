BHS grad credits his coach and a teammate with helping him succeed as a Marine

A Batavia Marine who never intended to join the military, has recently been promoted to Staff Sergeant (E6).

Terrence Irvin (inset photo left), son of Terrence and Priscilla Irvin, of Batavia, attained this latest rank after serving only seven years in the Marine Corps.

Irvin, a 2011 graduate of Batavia High School, credits his coach and mentor Nick Burk and jumper Ray Williams from his track and field team for the confidence to succeed as a Marine.

“Coach Burk helped me believe in myself,” Irvin said.

Passion & Perseverance

Irvin recalls a track meet at Rochester Institute of Technology in 2010.

“I’ll never forget it,” Irvin said. “It was during a long jump. I kept getting big jumps, but would foul. So I wanted to never jump anymore. I look back now and see Ray Williams limping with a knee injury, but still going out and jumping 20 feet, maybe more.

"To see his passion to win and physical toughness to jump through pain gave me the motivation I so desperately needed. At the same track meet, I went and high-jumped six feet, tying the school record at that time.”

Irvin also played basketball growing up.

After graduating from high school, he was going to join the Marines. But he had a cousin, James Reeves, who was already in the Marines and Irvin asked him about it.

“He said, ‘Do it.’ At that moment my decision was made. My uncle Shawn served in the Army in the early 2000s, but growing up, I never thought or wanted to be part of the military. I gave it a shot and it has worked out perfect for me.”

One of the Few and the Proud

Overall, the Marine Corps and its high standards have given him a greater sense of pride and purpose. Latin for “Always Faithful,” Semper Fidelis is the motto of every Marine — "an eternal and collective commitment to the success of our battles, the progress of our Nation, and the steadfast loyalty to the fellow Marines we fight alongside."

Irvin was assigned to the Security Guard detail for several government dignitaries in the Trump Administration, including the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, followed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of Defense -- retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, former White House Chief of Staff -- retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, and the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

Irvin also participated in multiple Color Guard ceremonies.

He has served in the Middle East, but says he doesn’t have a favorite detail.

All Business, No Excuses

“It’s all business,” he said. “I get a job and I go out and do it with no excuses.”

He plans to stay in the Marines until his body says it’s time to go, he said.

His long-term goal is to team up with his cousin Darien and open a fitness/recreation center in Batavia. He thinks the area would welcome a facility with weights, cardio machines, mixed martial arts section, and a 200-meter indoor track above a large basketball court.

“During high school indoor-track season, it would help the next generation by having the right equipment on which to train, as well,” Irvin said. “Maybe we could have some basketball tournaments to reward the top players in the area. I think there is a lot of potential in that area.”

Below, Terrence Irvin, left, and a comrade ready to practice their marksmanship at a gun range.

Bottom, Terrence Irvin's certificate of promotion to Staff Sargeant in the Marine Corps on Feb. 1, 2021.

Photos courtesy of Terrence Irvin.

