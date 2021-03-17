Do you enjoy the Le Roy Farmers' Market? It needs help to keep going

LE ROY – The Le Roy Farmers’ Market has been special to Scott and Mary Margaret Ripley for more than a decade.

But now, due to circumstances beyond their control, the market may be shut down, unless others step up to help the Ripleys run it.

The Le Roy Market was started 15 years ago by a handful of friends who belonged to a book club. After reading a book titled "Vegetable, Animal, Miracle" by Sandy Kingsolver, the friends Sandy Brady, Pat Fussell, Lynn Soloman, Linda Ruck and Donna Call decided to start a farmers’ market.

The market had a board of directors and was subsequently run by a second and third generation of individuals, until the third generation couldn’t do it anymore and was forced to give it up.

Then the board was disbanded and all the members left, Mary Margaret said.

“There was just me and Scott left,” she said. “We took over for the vendors and we’ve run it for five seasons. We knew they needed it and the community wanted it.”

The Ripleys had attended the market for eight years as a vendor with goods from their bakery.

Heart Attack Changes Everything

Then, a week ago, Scott had a serious heart attack. Fortunately, he is recovering and was released from the hospital on Friday, but Mary Margaret fears running the market will now be too much stress for both of them, and she is seeking help.

In addition to running the market, Scott is announcer for Le Roy Little League and is involved as a board member for the Le Roy Historical Society. Mary Margaret said it was undoubtedly stress, which caused his heart attack, and he has to slow down.

The Ripleys would like to re-establish a board in an effort to assure the market keeps going.

“We are asking people to volunteer to become members of the market’s new board,” Mary Margaret said.

They feel one person is needed to handle each of these different tasks:

Posting / updating social media;

Serving as liaison to the village and work with vendor development;

Booking weekly entertainment;

Booking the community booth weekly;

Handling New York State Nutrition requirements;

Organizing weekly volunteers.

Market -- 'One of the Most Successful in the Area'

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the market had weekly entertainment. Mary Margaret said the Le Roy Market is one of the most successful in the area.

“People come from all over to our market,” she said. “Last year we had people from the cities who came here because our market was smaller and they were looking for a smaller crowd during the pandemic. Vendors also tell us they do better at our market than in others in the county.”

Mary Margaret said in addition to being of value to the vendors, the Le Roy Farmer’s Market attracts up to 400 people weekly.

“It’s wonderful to see the community members come out,” Mary Margaret said. “These vendors are our friends and we want to see them be successful. We love the market, we love the vendors and we love our community.

"But we cannot continue to give up 15 weeks of our lives each summer without help. As we have experienced this week, life is very precious.”

The Le Roy Farmers' Market meets at Trigon Park from June 17 to Oct. 2 and is open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Saturday.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with the market can email the Ripleys at: [email protected], or text or call Mary Margaret at (585) 297-2441.

Photo from the Le Roy Farmers' Market Facebook page.