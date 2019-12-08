Donations from third annual 'Living Manger' in Pembroke Town Park will help local food pantry

Photo: James Childs, 9, left, and Charles Stringham, 9, are shepherds posing with sheep belonging to Ed and Julie Keller, of Corfu, during the Living Manger Saturday night in Pembroke Town Park.

CORFU – For the third year, several churches in the Corfu/Pembroke area have combined their efforts to enact a live nativity scene in the Pembroke Town Park.

From 5 to 7 Saturday night, members of the Indian Falls United Methodist Church, High Point Community Church and North Darien Bible Church donned Biblical attire and took up their roles as shepherds, angels, Wise Men and Mary and Joseph.

Corfu Presbyterian Church also provided assistance, said Meagan Stringham, who helped organize the event with Celinda McQuistion.

There was no charge to drive through the displays, but donations were accepted for the Corfu Presbyterian Church food pantry .

Bales of straw were piled high along the driveway and a variety of live animals, including sheep, goats and a donkey nibbled at the bales.

Dan Spoth, of Clarence, said the Phelps family brought in a goat and the donkey, while two sheep came from Ed and Julie Keller, of Corfu.

After driving past all the stations set up, drivers could stop at the last tent to enjoy a hot beverage and cookies.

Photos by Virginia Kropf.

Below, Christina Sosnowski, rear, Allie Stringham and Jessica Soskowski are three angels.

Bottom, Sisters Makena (kneeling), Brooke and Josie Reding watch two goats eat in one of the scenes of the nativity.