'Little Guppies' invites community to Halloween party

Since opening Little Guppies Childcare three years ago, Amy Hathaway has been putting on a Halloween party for her students.

“We had so much fun with it, this year we decided to open it up to the community,” Hathaway said.

This is just one of the ways Hathaway plans to involve the community in her business, she said.

The party is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 20 at Little Guppies Childcare at 42 Rochester St. in Bergen.

Several vendors have been invited, including Girl Scouts, Cal-Mum Cheerleaders, a new dance and gymnastics company from Batavia and some crafters.

There will also be games, prizes, food and fun for everyone in the family, Hathaway said.

Everything is free, except for pizza, which will be available to purchase. Money raised will help put in a new rock wall at the facility.

“This is our first year of opening this up to the general public and we are super excited about the response we have gotten so far,” Hathaway said.

