Nurse goes above and beyond to bring Christmas cheer to seniors

Fong Liu has worked at Genesee Senior Living/Premier Genesee Nursing and Rehabilitation (formerly Genesee County Nursing Home) for 20 years, and she has seen many Christmas holidays come and go.

She has also seen the residents who have no gifts and get few or no visitors.

This year she decided to do something about it.

The facility management always makes sure there are Christmas trees for residents of the senior living side and nursing and rehabilitation, as well as the lobby. But, thanks to Liu, the Genesee Senior Living residents are going to have a real Christmas party on Christmas Day, complete with music, holiday treats and gifts for everyone.

“What good is a Christmas tree if the residents can’t celebrate?” Liu asked. “Some of our people have no relatives at all, so I decided to organize a Christmas party for everybody.”

She visited local stores, where she bought slippers, nightgowns and other items residents could use.

She planned to contact local service clubs, such as Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis to see if they would help. After a call to the Office for the Aging, Liu learned they could only help people living at home, but they suggested a call to Senior Wishes of Western New York, who said they could help the residents with no relatives.

Administrator Dorothy “Dottie” Murphy said it is absolutely wonderful what Liu is doing. The residents will be served a traditional Christmas dinner, followed by Liu’s party, several showings of a Christmas movie and popcorn.

“Fong goes above and beyond to make the facility beautiful for all the residents,” Murphy said. “She put up all the decorations and has made sure every resident has a package to open up. We are grateful for everything she has done.”

Liu has also put on tea parties for the residents and done exercises with them.

Anyone still wishing to contribute gifts or money toward the Christmas party can contact Murphy at (585) 344-9584, ext. 2255.

Top photo: Nurse Fong Liu decorates the Christmas tree at Genesee Senior Living on Bank Street. Liu has taken it upon herself to have a Christmas party for residents, with music, holiday treats and gifts.

Below: Nurse Fong Liu, left, and Activities Director Alyssa McKenzie pose in front of the Christmas tree at Genesee Senior Living.

Bottom: Staff of Genesee Senior Living pose in front of a door they decorated for residents of the facility. From left are Resident Accounts representative Stephanie Mordell, nurse Fong Liu, Activities Director Alyssa McKenzie, Administrator Dorothy “Dotty” Murphy and aide Brandy Smith.

Pictures contributed by Dorothy Murphy/administrator Genesee Senior Living.